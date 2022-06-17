Polk deputies arrest 12 suspects in undercover child predator investigation

A recent undercover online child predator investigation resulted in the arrest of a dozen suspects in Polk County.

Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department worked together on "Operation Child Protector II," which focused on finding those who prey upon children online.

The sheriff's office said 12 suspects were arrested for a total of 49 felonies.

Four of the suspects traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 15, only to instead find detectives waiting to arrest them.

The other eight suspects had warrants for their arrests after investigators said they groomed and sent sexually explicit content to who they thought were 13, 14, and 15-year-old girls. They were arrested on Polk County warrants and booked into jails in Polk and other counties, the sheriff's office said.

Most of the suspects are from Florida, hailing from Lakeland, Tampa, Orlando, Kissimmee, Palm Beach Gardens, Clermont, Lehigh Acres, and Tallahassee. Two suspects are from out of state, coming from Alabama and Michigan.

The suspects were charged with numerous felonies, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, and transmission of harmful material to a child.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd will detail the operation in a press conference at 2 p.m.