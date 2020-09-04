Polk County's Citrus Connection will expand service to SunRail’s Poinciana Station

article

Polk County residents will soon have access to SunRail through the Citrus Connection, the county's public transportation system.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the Citrus Connection’s modified route, 19X Posner Park/Poinciana Express, will stop at the SunRail Poinciana Station. The route will operate Monday – Friday between 6 a.m. – 6:55 p.m. from Posner Park with direct service to the SunRail Poinciana Station and back.

To ride from the SunRail Poinciana Station, board the Citrus Connection 19X Posner Park/Poinciana Express bus at the bus loop located north of the station and west of the parking lot.

