Polk County man wanted for aggravated assault after firing gun at mother’s boyfriend

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Austin Richardson of Winter Haven, who is wanted for aggravated assault. Deputies say Richardson fired a gun at his mother’s boyfriend and later confronted him at a nearby 7-Eleven. He fled the scene in a white 2013 Audi sedan, and authorities are asking for the public’s help locating him.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old Winter Haven man accused of firing a gun at his mother’s boyfriend and later confronting him at a convenience store.

What we know:

Authorities said Austin Richardson is wanted for aggravated assault following an incident in which he allegedly exited his home with a handgun and fired in the direction of the victim, causing the man to flee the scene.

The victim drove to a nearby 7-Eleven, where Richardson reportedly followed, began banging on the vehicle’s windows, and screamed at him.

Richardson fled the area in a white 2013 Audi sedan bearing Florida tag CP54PK, deputies said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Droemann at 863-297-1100 or via email at MDroemann@polksheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, tips can be submitted through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS from a cell phone, visiting heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or using the free "P3tips" app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.