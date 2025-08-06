Polk County man wanted for aggravated assault after firing gun at mother’s boyfriend
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old Winter Haven man accused of firing a gun at his mother’s boyfriend and later confronting him at a convenience store.
What we know:
Authorities said Austin Richardson is wanted for aggravated assault following an incident in which he allegedly exited his home with a handgun and fired in the direction of the victim, causing the man to flee the scene.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The victim drove to a nearby 7-Eleven, where Richardson reportedly followed, began banging on the vehicle’s windows, and screamed at him.
Richardson fled the area in a white 2013 Audi sedan bearing Florida tag CP54PK, deputies said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Droemann at 863-297-1100 or via email at MDroemann@polksheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, tips can be submitted through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS from a cell phone, visiting heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or using the free "P3tips" app.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.