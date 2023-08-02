Police warn of 'bank jugging' across Central Florida, where customers are target of growing crime trend

Orlando police have made arrests in a months-long investigation into a father-and-son duo of alleged thieves involved in bank jugging.

Police say 42-year-old Shawn Glenn Sr. and his 21-year-old son of the same name are believed to be connected to more than two dozen cases.

"It's a trending method, a vehicle burglary where people are losing hundreds and even thousands of dollars," Orlando Police said in a newly-released PSA.

In at least one case, court documents show the Glenn Crew, as OPD is calling them, followed a 90-year-old man from the Chase bank on Curry Ford and Conway roads to a nearby McDonald’s. Surveillance photos from OPD show what happened next.

According to police, Glenn Sr. broke into the man’s car and stole the envelope containing $4,000 the man had just received from the bank.

Another Orlando resident, who wants to remain anonymous, was also targeted about a month-and-a-half before the McDonald’s incident, and it was all captured on his car’s Ring camera.

Although they weren’t after his money, police say the Glenn Crew used the same M.O., and the video from his camera helped identify them in other cases.

"Because of it, we're getting the justice and, hopefully, reparations for those others that were affected far worse than myself," the resident said.

Records show the father and son were arrested, but as of Wednesday night, they were not in custody.

Orlando police have also issued warrants for two other men with ties to Houston gangs who are accused in other bank jugging cases both here in Central Florida and across the country.