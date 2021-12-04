Police: Victim identified in deadly Orlando shooting

article

The Orlando Police Department said that they are seeking the public's help in the murder of a 22-year-old.

They said that Xavier Lewis Jr., 22, was shot at the Mercy Market on Mercy Dr. on Saturday night.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Those who may have seen a suspect or suspect vehicle are asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.