Police: Van crashed into apartment after shooting altercation

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a van that barreled into an apartment.

Investigators are at the scene of the crash, located near Conroy Road and Vineland Road.

Officials say the van crashed into an apartment after a shooting.

A woman was inside the apartment, but she was in another room and not hurt, according to police.

In a tweet, OPD said "the victim is expected to survive his injuries, following an altercation with a suspect."

Officers say the suspect fled in a white car, possibly a Chevrolet with chrome rims.

This is a developing story.