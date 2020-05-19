Police: Van crashed into apartment after shooting altercation
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a van that barreled into an apartment.
Investigators are at the scene of the crash, located near Conroy Road and Vineland Road.
Officials say the van crashed into an apartment after a shooting.
A woman was inside the apartment, but she was in another room and not hurt, according to police.
In a tweet, OPD said "the victim is expected to survive his injuries, following an altercation with a suspect."
Officers say the suspect fled in a white car, possibly a Chevrolet with chrome rims.
This is a developing story.