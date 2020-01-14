Police: Valuable guitars signed by Springsteen, Dylan and others stolen from Florida storage facility

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported on Tuesday that several valuable guitars were stolen from a storage facility.

They said that the incident occurred in December at a storage facility on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 4 bodies found inside Celebration home; deaths ruled 'suspicious' after suspect taken into custody

At least eight guitars were reportedly stolen from a storage unit, including ones signed by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, and U2.

Photos of the guitars have been posted on the Daytona Beach Police Department Twitter page.

Police ask that if you know where these guitars or who possibly took them, please contact Detective Simone Alexander at 386-671-5218 or email AlexanderSimone@dbpd.us regarding Case 190024997.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.