Police: Suspect arrested, accused of stealing toys intended for children in need

Sanford police said one suspect displayed Grinch-like behavior by stealing toys intended for children in need this holiday season.

The police department arrested Eric Hatcher.

Officers said he was helping pack boxes of children's toys for Christmas at the Riverwalk Church on Saturday.

An employee told investigators that they noticed Hatcher putting some toys into large bags instead of placing them in boxes in the corner of the building.

Employees said they confronted Hatcher who said he needed the toys for his own children.

Once told that he couldn't do that, officials said Hatcher later left the building with two bags filled with toys and was again confronted in the parking lot of the church before he got into his car and left.

Officers said Hatcher was taken into custody the next day and gave multiple reasons as to why he left the church with the toys.