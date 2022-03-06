Police: Shooting in Titusville leaves one person dead

article

Titusville Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred this evening.

Officers say that at approximately 6:15 PM, they responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Tropic Street and Dummit Avenue.

The police secured the crime scene and located the adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the roadway.

The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and are still at large. The preliminary evidence revealed this incident was not random, officers say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries. No one else was found injured, according to the report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (321) 264-7800 or can remain anonymous and they are eligible for a reward of up to $5000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.