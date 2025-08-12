Police seek missing Orlando mother, 5-year-old daughter

Authorities in Seminole County are asking for the public’s help locating a mother and her young daughter who were last seen on Aug. 10.

Police say Lenetria Dixon and her 5-year-old daughter, Denver Dixon, were spotted in the area of North Lane and Westgrove Way, in Orlando. The two had recently been living in Sanford and have family there.

Due to mental health concerns, Lenetria is considered endangered, according to Sanford police. Denver is believed to be with her mother.

Their clothing at the time they were last seen is unknown, but police said Denver’s hair had been cut short.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department immediately. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the pair call police to report their location.