Police searching for missing Oviedo teen

By
Published  November 3, 2025 12:34pm EST
Oviedo
FOX 35 Orlando
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy from Oviedo has been missing since Oct. 26, according to police.
    • Brian Lawson was last seen leaving a family member's Casselberry home last month.
    • He was reportedly wearing a Black hoodie and orange shorts at the time of his disappearance.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Oviedo Police are searching for an Oviedo teen who went missing last month. 

What we know:

Police say 17-year-old Brian Lawson was last seen at a family member’s Casselberry home on Oct. 26. They say he left the house and went in an unknown direction. 

Brian was wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts at the time of his disappearance. However, police say he may now be wearing dark-colored pants and a black hoodie.

Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play. 

Anyone with information about where Brian might be should contact Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700. 

