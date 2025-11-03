Police searching for missing Oviedo teen

article

Oviedo Police are searching for an Oviedo teen who went missing last month.

What we know:

Police say 17-year-old Brian Lawson was last seen at a family member’s Casselberry home on Oct. 26. They say he left the house and went in an unknown direction.

Brian was wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts at the time of his disappearance. However, police say he may now be wearing dark-colored pants and a black hoodie.

Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about where Brian might be should contact Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.