Police searching for missing Oviedo teen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Oviedo Police are searching for an Oviedo teen who went missing last month.
What we know:
Police say 17-year-old Brian Lawson was last seen at a family member’s Casselberry home on Oct. 26. They say he left the house and went in an unknown direction.
Brian was wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts at the time of his disappearance. However, police say he may now be wearing dark-colored pants and a black hoodie.
Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play.
Anyone with information about where Brian might be should contact Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.
The Source: The information in this article was shared by the Oviedo Police Department.