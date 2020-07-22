Police searching for Oviedo teenager with medical issues missing for 2 days

article

The Oviedo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Dominic Ricigliano who hasn't been heard from in 2 days.

They say he left home on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

"Dominic has medical issues and requires daily medication. Dominic’s parents, Nicholas and Jamie Ricigliano, immediately contacted the Oviedo Police Department, which is actively searching for him," the police department said.

Police say Dominic left home without his mobile phone, and his social media has been inactive. He is a student and was a football player at Oviedo High School.

"Morgan & Morgan is representing Dominic’s family as a result of an injury to Dominic at Oviedo High School in 2019 and is trying to help bring Dominic home safely."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.