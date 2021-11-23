Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl from New Smyrna Beach

article

Police in New Smyrna Beach are searching for a 13-year-old girl.

They say L’Miyah D. Ferguson left home on Saturday after an argument with her mother. They believe she is with her boyfriend, 14-year-old Temoaz Jones.

L’Miyah is 5-feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a purple butterfly on it and black spandex shorts.

If anyone has seen her they are asked to contact Ofc. Washington or Ofc. Wilford at 386-241-7470.