Police searching for legally owned exotic cat that went missing

Police in New Hampshire are searching for an exotic cat that went missing from its family's home.

The Merrimack Police Department is searching for a 4-year-old African Serval named Spartacus. Police say the 40-pound cat is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game.

"He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Spartacus went disappeared from his residence this week and has not yet been found.

If you see him, call local authorities.