Police search for missing man who fled Central Florida hospital

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a man who went missing after fleeing from a hospital he was under observation at.

They said that Jamael Lutrel Medlock is missing. He was said to be under observation at Halifax Hospital when he fled the area.

"He is considered missing and endangered," police said in a tweet.

If seen, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.