Police search for missing man who fled Central Florida hospital

By FOX 35 News Staff
Daytona Beach
Photo from the Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a man who went missing after fleeing from a hospital he was under observation at.

They said that Jamael Lutrel Medlock is missing. He was said to be under observation at Halifax Hospital when he fled the area.

"He is considered missing and endangered," police said in a tweet.

If seen, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.

