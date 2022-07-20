Police say man threatened pregnant woman with shovel in road rage argument

Cocoa Police were called to a 7-Eleven after receiving calls that a woman was pepper spraying a man during an argument. Police said the woman was the victim.

The initial argument happened in May, but the suspect was arrested Monday night. Police said the victim was driving down Dixon Boulevard when Christopher Walker honked at her. According to the police report, the woman admitted to tailgating Walker and cutting him off.

Walker's mother told officers the woman pulled up next to them and said, "Let's settle this." They both pulled into the 7-Eleven and started arguing. The woman told police that's when Walker pulled out a shovel and threatened her. She was six months pregnant at the time.

Central Florida has seen several road rage incidents lately.

"We’re not just seeing it on the rise in Orlando, we’re seeing these types of incidents on the rise throughout America," said Karl De La Guerra, an international security consultant.

These days, security experts say you need to be prepared to have an encounter like this. They said to stay calm and be aware of your surroundings.

"If you see somebody who is focused on you, get away from them," De La Guerra said. "Move away from them, do not try to agitate the situation. If you think it’s someone who’s going to escalate into a level of violence, call 911 very quickly."

Christopher Walker was charged with aggravated assault. The woman who pepper sprayed him is not facing any charges.