Police release composite sketch of man accused of trying to kidnap 11-year-old girl

The Orlando Police Department has released a composite sketch of a man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl.

Investigators say the man approached the girl in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road on October 20.

They say the man was driving a white SUV, possibly an Isuzu.

Investigators say the man gave the girl a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3, and grabbed the girl forcefully by the arm when she reached out to take the items.

The girl told her parents that the man asked her about her school schedule and how she gets to and from school.

Officials say the suspect also asked the 11-year-old for a kiss and told her not to tell her parents about the interaction.

The child was able to get home safely to tell her parents, who then called the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.