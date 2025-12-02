Police: Port St. Lucie officer 'critical' after disturbance call shooting

The Brief A Port St. Lucie Police officer was shot while investigating an incident on Dec. 1. The officer, identified as Sgt. Erik LeVasseur is in critical condition. The suspect, who died in the incident, has not been publicly identified at this time.



A Port St. Lucie police officer who was shot while responding to a call Monday night is in critical condition, the police department reported Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Erik LeVasseur of the Port St. Lucie Police Department was shot in an incident involving a suspect with a rifle-style weapon.

What we know:

Sergeant Erik LeVasseur – who's been with the Port St. Lucie Police Department for 25 years – was shot on Dec. 1 when he responded to a disturbance call in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard.

Of the six officers who responded to the scene, LeVasseur was the only officer injured, the department said in a press conference. LeVasseur was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

"Our hearts are hopeful for his recovery," Port St. Lucie Police said in a statement on Dec. 1. "His strength inspires us all, and we stand firmly by him and his family in this trying time."

What we don't know:

The suspect, who died by officer force, reportedly had an AK-47-style weapon, the department said.

The suspect has not been publicly identified at this time.

Officials respond

The city of Port St. Lucie released a statement in support of LeVasseur.

"From all of us at the City of Port St. Lucie, our thoughts, support and gratitude go out to Sgt. Erik LeVasseur, who was seriously injured during an incident last night. The City is committed to doing everything possible to support Sgt. LeVasseur and his family during this difficult time.



The City of Port St. Lucie is grateful for the hard work and dedication of our police officers each and every day.



Their courage and commitment are on display every shift, in every corner of our community, to protect and serve our residents. Last night was a stark reminder of the risks and sacrifices our officers make."