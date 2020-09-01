Police officer involved in crash near Universal Orlando

article

An Orlando police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash near the Universal Orlando theme parks.

Police say around just after noon on Tuesday, an officer was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens to a call.

"As he attempted to clear the intersection to turn left (Eastbound) at Kirkman onto Major Blvd, a vehicle from NB direction, hit the officer's vehicle," the department said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver involved was treated at scene.