Police: Motorcycle rider hit with $1,100 fine for popping a wheelie in school zone

A motorcycle rider in Florida was hit with an $1,100 ticket for popping a wheelie through a school zone near an elementary school, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

"Learn from other's bad judgements," (sic)," the police department wrote in a Facebook post, along with a photo of the citation.

According to the post, the offense happened last Thursday in front of Spruce Creek Elementary School on Taylor Road, near Country Lane.

The rider allegedly popped a wheelie through the school zone as kids were being let out nearby.

"The police department’s motor unit monitors all of our school zones on a daily basis and take the safety of our children seriously. Sometimes you see the officers, sometimes you don’t," the post read.