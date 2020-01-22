Police: Missing Florida teen with autism found at Orlando International Airport

article

A Leesburg teenager with autism was safely located at Orlando International Airport, police said.

Michael Kennedy, 19, went missing after leaving an assisted living facility in Leesburg on Tuesday.

The Leesburg Police Department said that Michael was last seen at a Dunkin Donuts in Palm Plaza, Leesburg. Michael is autistic and had several mental concerns. He had not taken his medication for several days and there were concerns for his safety.

Police said they located Kennedy at the airport, but did not give any more details.

