Police: Missing 12-year-old boy from Clermont found safe

(UPDATE) - Clermont police located Pharaoh Beltran. He has been reunited with his family and is in good condition, according to investigators who made the announcement on Sunday.

Clermont police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Pharaoh Beltran was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Oakley Seaver Blvd. and State Road 50. Police say he got out of a vehicle after a disagreement with his parent and hasn't been seen since.

Pharaoh is described as 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair with blonde tips and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue polo shirt and either a dark blue or orange hoodie with khaki pants and tan Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.