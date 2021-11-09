Police: Man working at Florida church steals toys from children in need

article

In Seminole County, a man is accused of stealing toys from children in need.

The Sanford Police Department said that Eric Hatcher was boxing up toys at a local church when an employee saw him putting some of them into large bags.

"Officers made contact with an employee who advised that Eric Hatcher was helping box children's toys for Christmas into boxes in exchange for community service hours," police explained. "The employee noticed that Hatcher was placing the filled boxes into large bags instead of placing them into larger boxes in the corner of the building."

When church staff confronted him and told him the toys are for children in need, police said that Hatcher gave multiple stories as to the reason why he was taking the toys.

Hatcher was reportedly observed leaving the building with two bags filled with toys and was again confronted. However, he continued to get into his vehicle and left with the toys.

He was arrested the following day for theft.

