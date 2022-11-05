Police: Man upset over flight goes on carjacking spree, causing multiple crashes

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Salt Lake City Police released these photos of the crashes. (Salt Lake City Police )

Authorities say a man, who was upset over a canceled flight, went on a carjacking spree before crashing into multiple vehicles.

Sale Lake City Police said the 20-year-old suspect, John Joseph Thomas Green, carjacked two people and attempted to carjack more drivers.

Authorities said the investigation started Friday morning when the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division was informed about an upset traveler at a ticket counter. The passenger was reportedly upset because he could not buy a same-day ticket to Denver, Colorado.

The passenger then caused a disruption at the airport, according to officials.

Investigators said the man left the area, found a vehicle at the airport's passenger pick-up area, forced the driver out, and stole the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

The man then drove the stolen SUV before crashing into two cars.

He then got out and attempted to carjack another woman. However, the woman, in her seatbelt, fought back.

The man returned to the stolen SUV and crashed it again for the third time.

After that, the man carjacked a Dodge Durango before crashing into multiple vehicles.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were able to catch up with Green, who was then accused of throwing rocks at passing cars after the alleged carjackings and crashes.

In all, Green is accused of crashing into five cars.

Authorities said they took Green to a hospital for observation. He faces several charges and will be booked into the Summit County Jail.

