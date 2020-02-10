Police: Man gets angry during argument over lost car keys, fires gun towards adults and children

article

A man was arrested after getting so heated during an argument over his lost car keys that he fired a gun towards adults and children, police in Florida said.

The Apopka Police Department said that on Saturday, police responded to a residence on W. Orange Blossom Trail in reference to an armed subject.

They said that 21-year-old Emmanual Becerrilruiz got into an argument with three other people due to his lost car keys. When they all denied having any knowledge of his car keys, Becerrilruiz got heated and escalated the argument by brandishing a gun. He fired the pistol towards the floor with all the victims present.

One victim was reportedly able to escape Becerrilruiz and tend to the children playing outside. Becerrilruiz told one of the victims meanwhile that he would kill the person if they called the police or if he got arrested. However, Becerrilruiz eventually followed this victim outside and fired another shot towards the person and the children while they tried to run away. One of the shots went through the victim's vehicle.

Becerrilruiz is being charged with several charges, including Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Aggravated Battery -- Cause Bodily Harm or Disability, Neglect Child Without Great Bodily Harm, Battery -- Cause Bodily Harm, Damage Property Criminal Mischief -- $1000 or more, Wepon Offense -- Improper Exhibit Firearm or Dangerous Weapon, Weapon Offense -- Use Firearm Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Firing Weapon -- In Public or On Residential Property, according to the Apopka Police Department.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.