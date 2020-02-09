Man accused of injuring Florida police officer, leading law enforcement on chase arrested after standoff in car

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and other agencies helped arrest a man accused of attacking an Ormond Beach police officer.

Deputies say Dillon Calisi, 27, was arrested after leading investigators on a chase, then refusing to get out of his car after crashing it.

It all started when an Ormond Beach police officer called for back-up saying Calisi tried to take his weapon and hit him in the head before taking off in his own car from a Marathon gas station, located on S. Atlantic Avenue, on Sunday morning.

Officials say the officer who was injured was dispatched to the Marathon gas station to check out two people sleeping in a car on the property.

Volusia deputies, Daytona Beach police, Holly Hill police and Volusia County Beach Safety responded to the call for back-up and followed the suspect's car into the area of Nova Road and Jersey Avenue, where they say Calisi lost control and crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m.

When investigators approached Calisi inside his car, they say he was armed with a handgun and refused to get out of his car.

Over the next two and a half hours, law enforcement surrounded the suspect as they say he made threats over the phone to shoot them, himself and an infant he claimed was inside the car.

Advertisement

Thankfully, there was no infant inside the car, officials later learned.

They also say Calisi threatened to set off explosives he had in his car.

Volusia County deputies called in the SWAT team, which was able to set off tear gas and a "sting-ball" grenade inside the car.

Calisi was then taken into custody by Ormond Beach police and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach to be evaluated.

The sheriff’s office says it is charging Calisi with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license, in addition to his Ormond Beach Police Department charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

In a news release by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it said: "Calisi was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and threatening a law enforcement officer. Those latter charges stem from a December incident in which Calisi was found carrying 9mm ammunition and told a Daytona Beach police officer he could find his information on the dark web and kill him and his family."