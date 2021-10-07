Police: Man clearing gun shot self in leg outside Orlando range

article

A man outside of an Orlando shooting range shot himself in the leg while clearing his firearm, police said.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 that the incident happened at 4850 Lawing Lane, which is where ‘Shooters Worlds’ is located.

They said that the person was clearing his firearm inside his vehicle in the parking lot when he shot himself in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay, police confirmed.

