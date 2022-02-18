Police investigating shots fired in Orlando neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 is working to learn more about an early morning shooting in Orlando.
The call came in around 1 a.m. Friday. About an hour later, we learned shots were fired at a home on Botany Court near the Washington Park Library.
No one was hurt.
Police are investigating whether this was a drive-by or if the shooter was on foot. No suspect description is available.
