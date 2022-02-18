Police investigating shots fired in Orlando neighborhood

article

FOX 35 is working to learn more about an early morning shooting in Orlando.

The call came in around 1 a.m. Friday. About an hour later, we learned shots were fired at a home on Botany Court near the Washington Park Library.

No one was hurt.

Police are investigating whether this was a drive-by or if the shooter was on foot. No suspect description is available.

Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.