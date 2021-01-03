Police investigating murder-suicide at New Year's Eve gathering

article

Police said that they are investigating a murder-suicide after a man apparently shot his wife and himself at a New Year's Eve gathering in Brevard County.

The Palm Bay Police Department said that they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at about 3:45 a.m. on Friday on Saladino Street. They found that 51-year-old Kevin Schmitt fatally shot his fiancé, 50-year-old Karen Cloyd.

They said that their investigation revealed that Schmitt began shooting guests during a New Year's Eve gathering at the residence. One of the rounds struck Cloyd. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that Schmitt was also suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

Schmitt was reportedly pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Detectives are still trying to determine his motive for the shooting.

Those with any information on the incident are asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.

