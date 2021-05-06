Police investigating crash that killed 1 in Holly Hill

article

One person was killed in an early morning crash in Holly Hill on Thursday, police said.

The Holly Hill Police Department said it happened on Walker Street and US 1.

"An adult victim was struck by a southbound vehicle at 6:50 a.m. this morning. Due to the nature of the investigation, the southbound lanes of US 1 are closed temporarily while investigators are on scene."

The identity of the victim has not been released. It is not known if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.