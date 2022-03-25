Police investigating after man shot dead in Orlando

article

Police say a man was found dead after being shot in Orlando.

This happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at 520 S. Dollins Ave.

Officers say when they arrived, they found an unknown man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released. Check back for updates.

