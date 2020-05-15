Police investigate fatal shooting outside Mount Dora Lowe's

article

Mount Dora Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Lowe’s home improvement store.

Officers on Friday evening arrived at 18795 U.S. Highway 441, where they found the victim, an adult male, in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

"This was not a random act and officers are continuing to investigate," said police spokesperson Lisa McDonald.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).