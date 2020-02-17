Police: Innocent bystander shot after domestic dispute at Orlando apartment complex

article

An innocent bystander was shot after a domestic dispute broke out an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that units responded to the Metro Place Apartments on Kirkman Road in reference to a shooting on Saturday night.

Through their investigation, they said that they discovered that the suspect and female victim share a child. When the suspect discovered that the female victim had a new boyfriend, a dispute broke out and the suspect shot at her and her cousin.

The suspect reportedly fled the complex on foot.

After the shooting, police said that a male victim in another apartment, who had no involvement with the domestic dispute, called police and advised that he had been shot. They discovered that rounds entered his apartment window and struck him. The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet released suspect information.

