National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Two areas have a low chance of development (10%), and one has a medium chance (60%), the NHC said. Impacts to Florida? Nope. So far, none are expected to have any impact on the Sunshine State. Next tropical storm name: Cristobal.



After a seemingly quiet start to the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

Two of those disturbances have low chances of development over the next week, while one has a medium chance of development, the NHC said.

None of them are expected to have any direct impacts on Florida or the United States.

Map: Where are the tropical disturbances?

Big picture view:

Tropical Disturbance 1: An area of low pressure is developing in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It's moving westward across the Atlantic, where it's expected to merge with another tropical disturbance. This system could become a tropical depression later this week.

Tropical Disturbance 2: This disturbance is located in the Atlantic between West Africa and the Lesser Antilles. This system is moving westward across the Atlantic. Some development is possible, though low.

Tropical Disturbance 3: A trough of low pressure is in the western Subtropical Atlantic, northwest of Bermuda, and traveling east. Some development is possible, but the system is ultimately expected to reach cooler waters.

NHC: Chances of development

Timeline:

Wave 1 - Northwestern Atlantic: Chances of development

Next 2 Days: 10%

Next 7 Days: 10%

Wave 2 - Eastern Atlantic: Chances of development

Next 2 Days: 10%

Next 7 Days: 10%

Wave 3 - Eastern Atlantic: Chances of development

Next 2 Days: 20%

Next 7 Days: 60%

Any potential impacts on Florida?

Local perspective:

So far, there are no impacts expected for Florida. The strong ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic should help steer this system out into the open Atlantic and keep it away from the U.S.

2026 National Hurricane Season

Dig deeper:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs every year for six months, June 1 - November 30.

The most active months are typically between August, September, and October. The Atlantic season actually has two peaks: mid-September and mid-October, though activity tends to drop quickly after the second peak.

Storm Names

This year, we've already had Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha, both short-lived storms. The next names on the list are Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard.

Below-average hurricane season forecast

Both the NOAA and Colorado State University (CSU) have forecast a below-average hurricane season, citing very strong El Niño conditions.

El Niño typically brings stronger wind shear across the Atlantic that can rip apart developing tropical systems.

However, below-average does not mean zero. Officials have warned that it only takes one storm to greatly impact a community. It's a good reminder to have your emergency kit prepared.