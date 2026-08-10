Orlando father accused of DUI, speeding with children in vehicle

The Brief An Orlando father is accused of driving impaired with his two children in the vehicle and reaching speeds above 100 mph. Police said Jesse McCabe’s breath-alcohol level was more than 2½ times the legal limit, while Life360 recorded 43 reckless driving incidents. McCabe faces charges including DUI, child neglect and battery on a law enforcement officer.



An Orlando father is facing DUI, child neglect and other charges after police said he drove while impaired with his two children in the vehicle, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

According to an arrest report, Jesse McCabe and his children were seen pushing their vehicle into a gas station parking lot near Colonial Drive and Forsyth Road. A bystander helped push the vehicle because McCabe appeared to be having difficulty standing, police said.

What they're saying:

The children told investigators their father had been drinking alcohol and smoking medical marijuana while driving and throwing beer cans out the window, according to the report.

Authorities said McCabe's breath-alcohol level was more than 2½ times the legal limit.

One of the children told investigators they "had to grab the steering wheel due to Jesse falling asleep at the wheel and almost crashing," according to the arrest report.

The report also states that one child texted their grandmother during the trip, saying their father was "drunk and is driving over 120 miles per hour."

Investigators said data from the Life360 app recorded 43 reckless driving incidents during the trip and showed a top speed of 107 mph.

Retired sheriff’s detective Jamie Copenhaver said protecting the children would be an officer's immediate concern.

"Your first objective is to make sure those children are, number one, safe," Copenhaver said.

The children's grandmother later picked them up, according to the arrest report.

What's next:

McCabe faces charges including DUI, child neglect and battery on a law enforcement officer.