Tracy the cat reunites with owner after being found 2 years later across state line

The Brief A cat missing from north Georgia for two years was found hundreds of miles away in Palm Coast, Florida. The cat showed up at the home of a Palm Coast animal rescuer. A microchip helped reunite ‘Tracy’ with her owner after all hope had been lost.



A Georgia woman is celebrating an emotional reunion with her cat, Tracy, after she unexpectedly resurfaced in Palm Coast after having been missing for two years.

After time went by without word of where Tracy was, a Palm Coast non-profit owner found Tracy – who then scanned her microchip to locate her mom.

A cat missing from north Georgia for two years was found hundreds of miles away in Palm Coast, Florida. (Source: Samantha Sussman)

Help from the ‘Dogfather’

What we know:

Samantha Sussman’s cat, Tracy, slipped out of her home near Atlanta, Georgia, and vanished.

After weeks turned into months, Sussman assumed she would never see Tracy again.

More than two years later, Tracy appeared outside the Palm Coast home of Nicholas DeSantis, known locally as "The Dogfather" for his work rescuing animals under his nonprofit.

DeSantis posted photos on local lost-and-found Facebook pages hoping to identify the owner, but no one recognized her. He then scanned Tracy for a microchip, which provided the information needed to contact Sussman.

A cat missing from north Georgia for two years was found hundreds of miles away in Palm Coast, Florida. (Source: The Dogfather Charity Transport)

What they're saying:

"I was crying happy tears. I literally thought I would never see her again," Sussman said.

DeSantis said scanning the microchip quickly led to Tracy’s owner.

"She remembered me immediately, which I was really excited about."

She also said Tracy was in a remarkably good condition despite being missing for two years. Though it’s unclear where the cat has been since she went missing, Sussman said it seemed as though she’d been taken in by someone before arriving at DeSantis’ home.

"She doesn’t appear to be like a cat that has been missing for two years," she said. "I’m very grateful, and it’s very fortunate that she was taken care of."

What's next:

Sussman and Tracy reunited at the Florida-Georgia state line, bringing an end to a two-year mystery.

DeSantis highlights the importance of microchipping pets, as the technology can make reunions possible, even years after they go missing.