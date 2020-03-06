Police: Florida Uber driver accused of killing passenger in DUI crash

article

A Florida Uber driver is facing charges after police say he was under the influence when he crashed, killing his passenger.

Clint Fischer, 27, of Orlando is being held on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and drug charges.

According to Haines City police, the crash occurred on Jan 8. A semi was nearly stopped at U.S. 17-92 and Shamrock Drive when Fischer struck it at about midnight in a rented Toyota sedan.

"Fischer was under the influence when he hit the back of a tractor trailer, culminating in the death of 30-year-old passenger Estevan Pascual of Orlando," police said.

Pascual suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died on the scene. Fischer was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida to be treated for facial injuries.

MORE NEWS: Blue Bell ice cream licker in Texas sentenced to 30 days in jail

Fischer reportedly told police that he was an Uber driver and had picked up Pascual in Orlando to drive him to Uncle Pete Road, located in unincorporated Haines City. The driver of the semi told police that he was looking for the location to drop off his load when his vehicle was struck in the back by the Toyota.

Advertisement

Police say a bag with a glass smoking device containing a powdery residue tested positive for meth.

MORE NEWS: Girl, 15, viciously assaulted during gang robbery

A warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken from Fischer. Results reportedly showed that Fischer was under the influence "of a greater than therapeutic amount” of meth and of THC.

“As law enforcement officers, we see the merits of these ride-sharing applications for those who are drinking or without a license,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Those using these applications should be able to have the expectation that their drivers be alert, competent and sober behind the wheel. In this case, the driver’s actions cost a man his life."