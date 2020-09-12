Police find suspect car believed to be involved in shooting of teen; still searching for suspects

The Orlando Police Department said it has found a gold car with a white door believed to be involved in the shooting of a teen on Labor Day.

Police released surveillance video from a home camera of the alleged car on Prince Hall Boulevard.

In the video, police say three teens were walking in the area when the suspect vehicle drove by and opened fire, hitting one of the teen boys.

Police say two other teens walking with the boy ran away.

The boy who was shot is expected to recover.

Now, police say they need the public's help to find the driver of the car and/or suspect(s).

Screenshot of home surveillance video courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.