Police: Driver killed after crashing into Orange County home

Police said that a driver died after crashing into an Orange County home.

The Orlando Police Department said that the incident happened on Indiana Street and Westmoreland Drive on Sunday.

They said that Anthony Wilson was driving a stolen car at the time and a passenger was in the car with him.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

She was reportedly taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.