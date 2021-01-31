Police: Delivery man arrested after stealing puppy from customer

article

A food delivery man was arrested after stealing a puppy from a Florida customer's home, police said.

The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department said that officers responded to a condominium on 1st Street in reference to a theft investigation on Saturday.

They said that the victim ordered food through GrubHub. While the food was delivered, the victim's teacup poodle puppy exited the residence. The delivery man, Arlinson Chilito, then allegedly grabbed her and hid her in the delivery bag.

Officers and detectives reportedly obtained video surveillance capturing the theft on video. Chilito was located hours later at his Jacksonville home with the puppy.

Chilito was said to be charged with Grand Theft ($750 to $4,999) and is in jail. The puppy has been safely returned to her owners.

