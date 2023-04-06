Sparks fly as LA police chase suspect refuses to give up in Pico-Union

An hour-long police chase came to a dramatic end in Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. near Hoover and the 10 Freeway and came to an end about an hour later at Alvarado at 11th Street in the Pico-Union area.

The driver was wanted on a felony warrant and possible robbery warrant.

Around 10:45 p.m., the suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old John Palombi, stopped in the middle of the chase to drop off two people from the sedan in the residential part of Pico-Union. It is unknown if the two people who hopped out of the car participated in any criminal activities or were wanted as suspects.

A little before 11 p.m., a third passenger was dropped off mid-chase – also in the Pico-Union area.

A little after 11:15 p.m., sparks were seen flying mid-chase as the suspect refused to give up despite the fact that the car was running on rims after driving over spike strips multiple times during the pursuit.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove back and forth between downtown Los Angeles and Pico-Union. The chase eventually came to an end, and Palombi was taken into custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. Officials feared during the chase that the suspect may be armed and dangerous.