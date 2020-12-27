Police: 61-year-old man shot, killed while making repairs on car

article

Titusville police said a 61-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Rock Pit Road in the Forest Park apartment complex.

There, they found a man inside a Saturn sedan.

Investigators say their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was making repairs to the car and was shot by an unknown suspect who left the area.

Officials say a suspect has not been arrested.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the shooting to call the police department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.