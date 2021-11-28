Police: 52-year-old woman missing, believed to be in Melbourne area

article

The St. Cloud Police Department said that 52-year-old Melanie Ellis is missing and endangered.

They said that she was reported missing on Nov. 26. She was last known to be in the area of 12th St. and Massachusetts and is believed to possibly be in the Melbourne area.

Ellis is described to have blonde hair and green eyes. She is said to be 5’7" and weighs between 150 and 165 pounds.

Those who may know where Ellis’ whereabouts are urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700, 911, or 1-800-423-TIPS.

