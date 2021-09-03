Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother at Casa Grande home

article

Casa Grande Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a 38-year-old woman dead on Sept. 3.

According to a statement, the incident happened at an apartment south of the intersection of Pearl Road and Florence Boulevard, in the southern part of the Pinal County city. Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex for a shooting call at 6:20 a.m., and when they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Michele Cox, suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest.

"Ms. Cox was flown to a Chandler area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Ms. Cox succumbed to her injuries at the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Casa Grande Police officials say Cox's 40-year-old boyfriend, along with four of her children, were at the home during the incident. None of them were hurt.

"Detectives have determined the victim’s five-year-old son was responsible for the shooting," read a portion of the statement. "Currently, Detectives believe this was an accidental shooting."

Casa Grande Police officials say they are working with the Pinal County Attorney's Office to determine of a crime did occur. They also reminded the public that owning and safeguarding a firearm is a serious responsibility, and should be a priority in anyone's home or business, especially if children are present.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

