Police: 3 people, including child, found dead inside Orlando home; suspect killed

Three people, including a child, were found dead Sunday morning inside a home in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The suspected shooter was shot and killed by police.

No officers were hurt in the officer-involved shooting, police said.

Orlando officers responded to a home near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Park, around 2:25 a.m. regarding a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

Shortly after officers arrived, the alleged suspect came out of the house and began shooting at the officers, who fired back. The alleged suspect was shot and killed.

Inside the home, officers found three people dead, including a child. All three had gunshot wounds, police said.

Police have not identified the three people or released their ages. The alleged suspect has also not been identified.

"What a horrific, tragic situation," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote in a tweet.

Two Orlando police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The FDLE will investigate, and Orlando police will conduct its own internal investigation.