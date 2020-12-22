Police: 2 woman hit by truck after stepping into traffic following crash

article

Two women in their 20s were airlifted to the hospital after stepping into traffic following a crash.

The Clermont Police Department says the two women, ages 20 and 21, exited their vehicle when their mother collided with another car on Roper Blvd.

"A truck pulling a trailer struck both females as they stepped into traffic," police said.

The women were airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.