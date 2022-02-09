Police: 2 people shot at while riding bikes in Orlando

Orlando police are investigating after they say two people were shot at while riding bikes. One of those bicyclists was injured.

This happened at Fanfair Ave. near the Community Baptist Church around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, two victims were riding their bikes when an unknown black male shot at them. The victims rode away to contact the police.

"One victim was struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando Police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

