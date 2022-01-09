Police: 1 dead after shooting altercation in Titusville

article

One man is dead after Titusville police say he was shot during an altercation.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of Rock Pit Road on Sunday after reports of an altercation and shots fired.

Investigators said nearly 30 people were participating in a verbal and physical dispute when they spotted a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said no other injuries were reported.

Officials said the suspect or suspects have not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800, or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.