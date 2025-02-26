Florida Planetary Parade 2025: How to see 7 planets in the night sky, and when

The Brief There will be a "planetary parade" this week in the night sky where all 7 planets will appear to align along the horizon. Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Mercury can be seen with the naked eye, depending on where you're looking at the horizon (and the weather conditions). You'll need a telescope to see Uranus and Neptune. Florida forecast: Mostly clear skies, which provides a good chance to see the planets this week.



Calling all sky gazers! Better look up to the sky this week as there is a rare sight – seven planets in our solar system will appear across the horizon, and most can be seen with the naked eye.

It's called a "Planetary Parade." Here's what planets you may be able to see, how to see them, when to look up a the night sky, and the weather forecast for Florida.

What is the Planetary Parade?

A so-called "planetary parade" or "planetary alignment" typically describes when the planets in our solar system appear to align across the sky. In reality, these planets are millions and millions of miles from us on Earth – and millions of miles from each other.

Common, yes, but this one is rare. Here's why.

It is common to see stars and planets in the night sky – as long as the sky is clear. And it is common to see multiple planets throughout the year, as the Earth moves about its orbit.

However, the planetary parades in January and February are extra-special – arguably rare – because every planet in our solar system – except Earth and, well, sorry pluto and ceres – will be visible either by the naked eye or a telescope.

The next time the seven planets will be "aligned" again isn't expected until 2040 – that's 15 years from now.

What planets will be part of the February planetary parade?

These five planets can be seen with the naked eye, assuming the weather cooperates: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. To see Neptune and Uranus, you'll need a powerful telescope.

When can I see the planetary parade?

The best chance to see the planets will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Feb. 26-28, 2025. The best time to go outside and look up will be about an hour after sunset.

Here in Orlando/Central Florida, the sun sets around 7:30 p.m.

Will I be able to see the planetary parade in Florida?

We have a really good chance! The weather forecast looks ideal for stargazing, which means mostly clear skies for the rest of the week across the region.

The lineup will start high in the eastern horizon and end low on the western horizon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s each night, which may be chilly for some longtime Floridians. You may want to bring a light jacket or sweatshirt, if you expect to be outside for a while.

How to tell the difference between the planets

Starting in the east, Mercury will be high in the eastern sky, looking like a small bright red star.

Next to Mercury will be Jupiter, still high in the eastern sky. Jupiter will look like a small, bright, tan-colored star.

Uranus will be in the parade next in the southeastern sky, but you will need a telescope to see this planet.

Venus will be easily visible in the southwest sky, looking like a bright, white sky.

Just next to Venus will be Neptune, but this will be a planet that you will need a telescope to see.

Saturn and Mercury will look faint near the western horizon.

Keep these tips in mind

You'll want to get to a wide, open area away from bright city lights (sometimes referred to as light pollution by star gazers).

Some cities are deemed "dark sky" cities, which means they're ideal for star-gazing (and keep light pollution to a minimum).

When looking up at the sky, allow 15–20 minutes for your eyes to adjust.

You may want to download a stargazing app or check out a stargazing website to make sure you're seeing the correct planet(s). Those apps will also be able to tell you about the constellations all around you.

When will the planets align again?

According to NASA, there are a few options between now and 2034.

January 2016 – Four planets visible at once before sunrise

Late April to Late August 2022 – Four planets visible at once before sunrise

Mid-June to Early July 2022 – Five planets visible at once before sunrise

January to mid-February 2025 – Four planets visible at once after sunset

Late August 2025 – Four planets visible at once before sunrise

Late October 2028 – Five planets visible at once before sunrise

Late February 2034 – Five planets visible at once after sunset (Venus and Mercury challenging to observe)