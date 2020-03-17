Planet Fitness among companies offering at-home workouts during COVID-19 outbreak



Following coronavirus-related closures, Planet Fitness, a national gym chain, began offering free at-home workouts on Facebook Live on Monday.

Available to members and non-members alike, the video classes illustrate the challenges of trying to stay fit amid the pandemic and the steps that those at home can take to keep healthy.

Planet Fitness is just the latest organization to embrace the efficiency and convenience of at-home exercise methods. Many already offer workout and exercise options at home that do not require any specialized fitness equipment.



The following fitness organizations are also offering online options to consumers:

Video services:

305 Fitness: Videos of dance classes and routines are available on the organization’s YouTube page.



Barre3: The organization is offering a free trial of its video workouts.

Barry’s Bootcamp: Focusing on strength and cardio, this organization offers live workouts on Instagram.



Corepower Yoga: This yoga organization offers several free online yoga videos.

FitOn: This organization offers free workouts from notable trainers.



Nike Training Club App: Those who download the app have access to multiple video workouts.



Peloton: Known for their at-home bicycles, the organization is offering video workouts to those who sign up for a free trial of its app.



P.Volve: Those who sign up for P.Volve’s free trial can have access to hundreds of workout videos.



Sweat: Geared toward women, users pay a recurring fee to access video workouts on this app.

Routines that can be done without video:

Healthline provides a list of 30 exercises that are suitable for individuals of all experience levels. These exercises include bridges, chair squats, lunges, planks and bicycle crunches.